Vuzix To Discuss The Growing Augmented Reality Market And Its Industry Leading Smart Glasses At The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, being held virtually on December 8-9, 2020.

Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST. To register for the conference please use this link for investor registration:

About Vuzix CorporationVuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

