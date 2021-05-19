Vuzix, Softfoundry And Porsche China To Host In Mandarin A Remote Assistance Software Demo On M-Series Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced an upcoming demo of the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses specifically for Mandarin-speaking listeners, featuring Softfoundry International Pte Ltd (Softfoundry), a next generation green communication solution provider and developer of the FacePro Xpert System, an AR-capable remote mentoring solution, as well as Porsche China.

FacePro Xpert System provides efficient, real-time remote global expert support, training and resources sharing via first-person perspective Full-HD to 4K video communication, utilizing both the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses platforms. Developed with smart adaptive bitrate control, FacePro adapts to various network environments and conditions. The FacePro Xpert System facilitates real-time remote expert guidance for on-site maintenance, inspections and repairs, providing sizable productivity gains while lowering travel costs. FacePro has been successfully deployed across various market verticals including automotive, rail transit, energy, petrochemical, maritime, aviation, agriculture, telemedicine and telecommunications.

"The Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses compliment FacePro Xpert System perfectly. The portability and high performance of Vuzix' Smart Glasses make them best-in-class and well-liked by our customers," said Joni Kuo, Co-Founder of Softfoundry.

One of the customers that has adopted the FacePro Xpert System using Vuzix Smart Glasses for remote technical support is Porsche China. Through the use of the FacePro Xpert System, technical experts no longer have to travel, resulting in reduced costs as well as shorter waiting times for after-sales service, which has helped improve customer satisfaction due to increased efficiency within the service organization.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses support an ever-expanding set of industries around the world, bolstered by flexible language capabilities and the company's strong global partner solutions like Softfoundry's FacePro. Recently we optimized our M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses for the FacePro Xpert System to ensure seamless operation and position our hardware even more effectively to meet customer demand in Asia," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

The FacePro remote support application, supporting 14 different languages, is now available for download in Vuzix' app store at https://www.vuzix.com/appstore/app/facepro-xpert-system.

Vuzix, Softfoundry and Porsche China will be hosting the Mandarin-based webinar to demonstrate the FacePro Xpert System featuring Vuzix Smart Glasses. Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Vuzix & Softfoundry Mandarin Remote Assist Platform IntroductionDate: May 26th, 2021Start Time: 9:00 AM China Standard Time (CST)/ 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)Webinar Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/j/98159260402

About Softfoundry International Pte Ltd.

Established in Singapore since 1999, Softfoundry International Pte Ltd (Softfoundry) is dedicated to the development of new generation Carrier Class High Definition Green-Tech communication. Softfoundry is providing world class professional video collaboration solutions specifically to address stringent compliances to security standards and interoperability of public sectors, government, enterprise, education, healthcare and carriers based on patented video-communication technology supporting multi-HD resolutions, multi-codec, and multi-applications platforms. Softfoundry is committed to develop solutions for both organizations and individual professionals to be more effective, productive and profitable. Softfoundry will continue this relentless drive towards advancing state-of-the-art Green Communication Technology, for benefiting the future world, and for providing the best experience for any and all clientele.. For more information, please visit Softfoundry FacePro Xpert System website.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Softfoundry and Porsche China and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor RelationsVuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-softfoundry-and-porsche-china-to-host-in-mandarin-a-remote-assistance-software-demo-on-m-series-smart-glasses-301295072.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation