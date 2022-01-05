Vuzix Showcases Its New Shield ™ At CES 2022 As The World's First MicroLED-based Binocular Smart Glasses For Enterprise

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the unveiling of the Vuzix Shield ™ Smart Glasses, which were recently named a multiple CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. The Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses, previously referred to as Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses (NGSG), represents the most powerful binocular optically see-through smart glasses built for enterprise customers to date in an untethered sleek eyeglass format.

Vuzix Shield™ is a revolutionary leap for enterprise AR smart glasses. The Vuzix Shield ™ Smart Glasses offers all the computing power and performance of the Snapdragon ® XR1 platform and its enhanced AR capabilities coupled with Vuzix' propriety waveguide optics driven by miniature microLED (uLED) stereo displays to provide a completely non-occluded see-through heads-up display. Housed inside lightweight, stylish, prescription-ready safety glasses combined with stereo HD cameras, the Vuzix Shield delivers a singular wearable AR experience.

Connect to the metaverse accessing IT sensors, instructions, or live remote guidance, leaving your hands free while viewing the real world seamlessly. Scan codes with an advanced OCR reader or wirelessly stream video from the field, all enabled through voice or touch. Vuzix Shield connects smart workforces with AR systems for optimized performance, safety and operational efficiency.

"The Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses were designed to be optically see-through and deliver the best-in-class in enterprise performance that our customers have grown accustomed to experiencing with our XR1-powered M400 and M4000," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "This is our first product incorporating our latest uLED display engines and advanced waveguide technologies with vastly improved optical performance and efficiency along with reduced sizing."

The Vuzix Shield will be on display at CES 2022 January 5 to 7 th at the Vuzix booth (#17075) located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information on the Vuzix Shield ™, including a video overview, please visit: https://www.vuzix.com/pages/vuzix-shield

Snapdragon is a trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

