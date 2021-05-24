Vuzix Receives New Orders For Over $1.2 Million Of Smart Glasses From Rods & Cones To Support Virtual Surgical Collaboration Rollout

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has received new orders from Rods & Cones, a provider of a fully virtual surgical-collaboration platform, for monthly deliveries of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses beginning immediately and over the remainder of 2021. The orders, valued in excess of €1 million or more than $1.2 million at current exchange rates, will support optimized remote interactions between surgeons and experts in the operating theatre using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses.

The Rods & Cones platform, combined with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses' 13 MP phase-detect auto focus camera, will let frontline workers in the operating room, ICU or other medical facility, including surgeons, instrumentalist nurses and other healthcare professionals, provide 4K broadcast quality imagery to others while interacting with patients and staff from a safe distance. This combined solution will also allow remote platform users to attend significantly more supported surgeries in a single day.

"We are excited to have placed these new orders with Vuzix for their powerful Smart Glasses to support our growing needs as a surgical and healthcare service provider across Europe and the United States," said Bruno Dheedene, CEO and co-founder of Rods & Cones.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses are ideally suited to be an integral part the Rods & Cones surgical-collaboration platform and we are pleased to help support their current, as well as future deployments across their network of healthcare professionals to deliver surgical and medical services," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Rods & Cones

Rods & Cones is an international group of medical device experts who are committed to solving the biggest problems facing surgeons in the operating room. The company offers an end-to-end service including a revolutionary new technology that allows surgeons, medical device specialists, and other experts to work together remotely - before, during, and after surgical procedures. Its fully virtual surgical-collaboration service expands surgical knowledge in real-time, decreases risk, and even lowers consulting costs.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

