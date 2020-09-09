Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses Successfully Used In Patient Surgeries, ICUs And Emergency Rooms At The Chi-Mei Medical Center In Taiwan

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses have successfully completed several hundred hours of usage during patient surgeries for training and other purposes at the Chi-Mei Medical Center, the largest integrated health care system in Southern Taiwan and well-known pioneer of emergency care in Taiwan.

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, which is designed to be worn all day, is IP67-rated and can withstand submersion in water and cleaning with sanitary wipes, making it an ideal companion in the operating room or medical setting to aide with patient care. In addition to patient surgeries, the M400 is being used in ICUs to enable doctor-to-doctor calling to assist with patient care, as well as in emergency rooms to connect on-premise medical staff with remote medical experts and for clinical training.

In the emergency room, medical staff shared live video footage captured with the Vuzix M400 by the attending physician to enable a quick determination of the condition of the patient and treatment options. The attending physician used the Vuzix M400 to remotely indicate the best treatment and evaluation of the severity of multiple trauma injuries, burn severity, limb paralysis and consciousness judgement decisions for patients that entered the emergency room at the hospital. Vuzix Smart Glasses allowed doctors in the emergency room to consult with the attending physician and determine the order of treatment for patients. In one case, emergency room medical staff consulted a cardiac surgeon at a different hospital to determine the severity of an aneurysm rupture.

"The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses provided hands-free HD video streaming performance for up to 16 hours non-stop during surgeries from the operation. After the operation, this technology also provided an instant communication between intensive care units and the surgeon. The device is very lightweight and all-day wearable and is a terrific tool to provide medical instructions, education, training and collaboration from the point-of-view of the surgeon during live patient surgeries or for medical staff to triage patients," commented Dr. Bor-Chih Cheng of Chi-Mei Medical Center.

"We're excited to see our Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses go to work around the clock to support surgeons, doctors on call and others managing incoming patients in the emergency room," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Vuzix Smart Glasses continue to set the standard for industry-leading telemedicine usage around the world."

Vuzix has just released a white paper case study on Vuzix Smart Glasses Usage at the Chi-Mei Medical Center that can be accessed here. Vuzix also recently conducted a healthcare usage webinar featuring the University of Louisville School of Medicine that can be accessed here.

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

