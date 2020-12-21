Vuzix Blade Aids First Augmented Reality Smart Glasses-Based Total Knee Replacement Surgery In The U.S.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Report, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, has announced that the Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses was used to aid the first AR total knee replacement surgery conducted in the United States. The operation was completed by an orthopedic surgeon in New York City at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), which has been nationally ranked number one in orthopedics for 11 consecutive years.

The augmented reality knee replacement platform from Medacta, known as NextAR™ TKA, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July. It utilizes a preoperative CT scan of the patient's knee for surgical planning and the use of augmented reality glasses during surgery. The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses allow the orthopedic surgeon to visualize the structures of the knee and track progress in real time directly on the operative field, without having to look over at a computer screen.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses continue to be leveraged across healthcare to aid in the delivery of the next generation of clinical care such as surgeries that leverage augmented reality smart glasses, artificial intelligence and machine learning," stated Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "It's a significant milestone for the augmented reality smart glasses industry and Vuzix is thrilled to be part of another industry first in healthcare."

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

