Vuzix Assists University Of Rochester Medical Center Surgeons With Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today is announcing that the Company's M400 Smart Glasses are being used by the University of Rochester Medical Center surgeons for training and the education of patients to better help them understand their surgical procedure and the parts of the anatomy affected.

"AR is easy to use in training as the software behind it is very seamless. Vuzix is innovative and has made its hardware more user friendly and more comfortable to use for longer periods of time. Where AR is used the most today is in the medical training of students," commented Associate Director of the University of Rochester Medical Health Lab, Michael Hasselberg.

"Vuzix is focused on delivering all day wearable products for enterprise and healthcare and it's very rewarding for our team at Vuzix to see our products being put to work to deliver potentially live saving training for surgeons and other medical professionals in our own backyard in Rochester, NY at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Our presence with our Smart Glasses products in the healthcare vertical continues to steadily expand both throughout the United States and across the globe in multiple European countries, Malaysia, Thailand, Tokyo and Taiwan," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

A full copy of the article that highlights Vuzix and the University of Rochester Medical Center can be accessed from In Good Health - Rochester Area Healthcare Newspaper online through the following link: http://www.gvhealthnews.com/features/henrietta-based-vuzix-makes-augmented-reality-a-reality/.

