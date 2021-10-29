Vuse Partners With DAV (Disabled American Veterans) For Second Consecutive Year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse announced today its continued partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans). For the second consecutive year, Vuse is donating $100,000 to DAV, a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support to veterans of all generations and their families.

Vuse will also showcase DAV's mission throughout November, spotlighting Enrique Ramos and Robert Graves, two United States Marine Corps (USMC) veterans and members of DAV's Escondido Chapter in California in celebration of Veterans Day. Vuse will also honor those who share Vuse's commitment to bring inspiration and creativity to their communities.

"It is an honor to make this donation and partner with DAV for the second year in a row," said Kim Gonzales, Senior Director for Vuse. "We feel fortunate to be able to provide these heroes with a platform to share their stories and the resources to support the important work that DAV does every day."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vuse to help amplify veteran stories and drive awareness to our organization's mission," said Marc Burgess, DAV's CEO. "Our commitment with Vuse is reflective of DAV's goal of making a positive impact on the lives of American heroes."

Beginning on the first of November, Vuse will share limited edition DAV-themed Vuse Alto wraps with all Vuse Alto product purchases made at www.Vuse.com and in select retail outlets across the country. These wraps are intended to help drive awareness of the cause among age 21+ adult tobacco consumers, and to encourage them to make their own contribution at www.DAV.org/Vuse.

To learn more about these veterans and their stories, visit www.Vuse.com/DisabledAmericanVeterans starting on Monday, Nov. 1.

About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company: The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American, Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com.

About DAV: DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

