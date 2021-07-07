Vulnerability Management Market To Reach USD 1,203.56 Million By 2025 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Vulnerability Management Market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,203.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Vulnerability Management Market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,203.56 million during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment .

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats? The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. What is the expected price changes in this market? The Vulnerability Management Market is expected to have a CAGR of 8.98% during 2021-2025.

The Vulnerability Management Market is expected to have a CAGR of 8.98% during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market? International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Kenna Security Inc., Tripwire Inc., Skybox Security Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Veracode Inc., and WhiteHat Security Inc., are some of the major market participants.

International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Kenna Security Inc., Tripwire Inc., Skybox Security Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Veracode Inc., and WhiteHat Security Inc., are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Subscription-based pricing, User-based pricing, and Perpetual license are the widely adopted pricing models in Vulnerability Management Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

