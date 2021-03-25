VukGripz Becomes Official Bat Grip Partner Of Perfect Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President, Jerry Ford, today announced the launch of a multiyear relationship with VukGripz, making the leading manufacturer of award-winning, sports equipment gripping products the Official Bat Grip partner of Perfect Game.

As part of its National Bat Grip partnership, VukGripz will design and manufacture an exclusive line of Perfect Game branded bat tape that can be purchased online on Perfect Game's website and at select Perfect Game baseball and softball events around the country.

In 2017, VukGripz captured "Best of Show" honors at the American Baseball Coaches Association convention, when it was named makers of the #1 Performance Bat Grip and #1 Complete Gripping System in baseball and softball. VukGripz' advanced performance system allows hitters to maintain their grip in wet, muddy, moist, or cold conditions by providing more friction/grip than traditional batting gloves.

In addition to its popular bat grips and batting gloves, VukGripz manufactures gripping products for use in hockey, tennis, lacrosse, field hockey, golf and pickle ball. All VukGripz bat grips are made in the United States.

"We're very happy to have VukGripz as a national partner. Its line of baseball and softball products have gained quick acceptance from players at every level of competition, including the Major Leagues," stated Brad Clement, CEO of Perfect Game. "Perfect Game strives to provide best-in-class service to all of our baseball and softball participants, and that includes forging strategic relationships with companies such as VukGripz. VukGripz manufactures best-in-class products that help make the game more fun and enjoyable for all."

"Partnering with Perfect Game is a natural progression for our young company," said VukGripz Founder and CEO, RJ Vukovich. "As a former professional baseball player who developed and perfected a unique bat grip technology that improved my success and grip at the plate, I know my bat grips will increase the bat speed, control and overall performance at the plate of Perfect Game athletes!"

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About VukGripz

VukGripz is an American made grip company that allows athletes to get the best grip on their sports equipment. Its products earned "Best of Show" at the largest baseball convention in the world naming VukGripz the #1 Performance Bat Grip and the #1 Complete Gripping System in baseball and softball! The advanced performance the VukGripz system provides even allows athletes to maintain their grip in wet, muddy, moist, and cold conditions by providing 270% more friction/grip in those conditions compared to traditional batting gloves with bat grips. With this increase in friction, VuKGripz helps players gain performance in dry conditions, while being able to maintain those gains in wet, cold, muddy and moist conditions!

