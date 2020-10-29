VTv Therapeutics To Present Study Update And Preliminary Data On Baseline Characteristics Of Study Participants In Phase 2 Elevage Study Evaluating Azeliragon At 13th Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Digital Event

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced that it will make an oral presentation at the 13 th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Digital Event on November 4, 2020. The presentation will provide a general study update and data on the baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in the ongoing phase 2 Elevage Study of azeliragon as a potential treatment for mild-probable Alzheimer's disease (AD) in adult patients who also have type 2 diabetes. Patient enrollment in the Elevage Study concluded as of September 2020 and vTv expects to report topline results in December 2020.

Details of the CTAD digital presentation are:

Oral Presentation Title: "The Azeliragon Elevage Study: Study Update and Preliminary Data on Baseline Characteristics of Participants with Mild Alzheimer's Disease and Type 2 Diabetes Randomized in Part 1" Presentation Number: LB5 Category: On Demand, Late Breaking Communications Date and Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Available from 1 am US EST About the Elevage StudyThe Elevage Study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating azeliragon in individuals ages 50 - 85 with probable mild-Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes. The objective of the Elevage Study is to replicate in a randomized double-blind, placebo controlled study the results observed in a post hoc analysis of the phase 3 STE ADFAST trial A-Study in which a subgroup of forty-seven (47) patients with mild Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes treated with azeliragon demonstrated nominally statistically significant improvements in cognition on the ADAS-cog11 scale of 5.5 points (p=0.006) at month 18 compared to the same subgroup of patients treated with placebo. Azeliragon associated improvement was nominally significant as early as month 6 on the ADAS-cog11 scale (4.9 points, p<0.001).

About vTv TherapeuticsvTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and genetic mitochondrial diseases. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

ContactsInvestors:Corey DavisLifeSci Advisors CDavis@LifeSciAdvisors.com

or

Media:Glenn SilverLazar FINN Partners646-871-8485 gsilver@lazarpartners.com