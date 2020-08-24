VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, Adds Talent, Expands Programming Lineup To Further Solidify Industry Leadership Position

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announced today an expanded lineup, new shows and additional talent heading into the most anticipated sports betting season in years. Beginning this fall, the 24/7 sports betting network will begin broadcasting nearly 100 live linear hours each week, adding several new shows and top industry talent.

Further strengthening an already impressive lineup, VSiN is adding Tim Murray, former host of NBC Sports' The Daily Line, former professional football player and sports broadcaster, Mike Pritchard, journalist and $1 Million Super Contest winner, James Salinas, and Danielle Alvari, from the NFL Network. Pritchard and Salinas will team up to co-host Betting Across America, while Murray will help anchor weekend coverage by joining the Betting Across America broadcast team and co-hosting VSiN's new THE Pre-game Show, and Alvari joins the My Guys in the Desert broadcast team. Additionally, the network is bolstering its entire team with key additions to its content and production teams.

"VSiN has experienced incredible growth over the past 18 months, significantly expanding distribution, advertising sales, and industry partnerships, while enhancing our product across channels," said Brian Musburger, VSiN founder and CEO. "We're excited to build on that momentum by launching new shows and introducing new talent. This new programming will allow us to cover sportsbooks around the country and provide unique and valuable insights to our growing audience of sports bettors."

With new shows launching over the coming weeks, VSiN's complete lineup, including all of its new shows and personalities, launches September 7 across its distribution channels. Sports fans and betting enthusiasts can access VSiN content on SiriusXM Radio (204), Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, VSiN.com and on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations around the country as part of The BetR Network, as well as TuneIn. See the full broadcast schedule on the VSiN website .

"Over the past three years, we've built a team of sports betting experts unmatched in the industry, and we're thrilled to further strengthen our roster this fall," added Musburger. "Adding this talent to an already impressive team gives our audience the opportunity to hear from the most knowledgeable well-connected voices in the industry. There's frankly nowhere to get more credible and entertaining sports betting information than VSiN."

About Danielle AlvariAlvari comes to VSiN from The NFL Network. She'll join the daily broadcast of My Guys in the Desert hosted by Matt Youmans and featuring Brent Musburger. Prior, she was a host of "Mainstreet Living" on the Cox Yurview Network and worked as the weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter for CBS NewsChannel5 in Cheyenne, WY. Alvari has previously reported for Bruin Report Online, Get Sports Focus, Cal-Hi Sports Bay Area, Comcast Hometown Network and Yurview Sports. She also produces her own sports show called 2 Minute Warning with Danielle Alvari.

She is a UCLA alumna who began her broadcast career on the sidelines of UCLA football and basketball games.

About Tim MurrayMurray joins VSiN from NBC where he co-hosted "The Daily Line," the four-hour sports gambling show nationally syndicated via NBC Sports Radio and simulcast on NBC Sports Regional Networks in San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Prior to NBC, Murray was part of the nationally syndicated morning show on SB Nation Radio. He served as the anchor on the "Steve Czaban Show" before moving over to the host chair for "SB Nation A.M." in 2016. Murray also spent eight years working for his hometown station, WTEM, in Washington, D.C., where he co-hosted "DMV Game Time" weeknights from 7-10 p.m. and "Sports Saturday." In 2018, Murray traveled to PyeongChang as part of Westwood One's broadcast team for the Winter Olympics. He served as the studio host for all hockey broadcasts, as well as a field reporter for numerous events. Previously, Murray was the studio host for the Navy Football Radio Network and a play-by-play broadcaster in Minor League Baseball.

About Mike PritchardA product of Sin City, Pritchard will come home to join VSiN's Las Vegas headquarters. He brings a unique perspective as both a professional athlete and sports broadcaster. Having earned an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Colorado, Pritchard was named the team MVP of the Buffaloes' 1990 National Championship team and was later inducted into the University of Colorado Athletic Hall of Fame. He was the 13th overall selection of the NFL draft as a wide receiver to the Atlanta Falcons and became one of five players in league history to catch more than 200 passes in their first three seasons.

In his nine seasons in the NFL, Pritchard played with the Atlanta Falcons, the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks before being inducted into the Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. Following his NFL career, Pritchard has spent the last 17 years broadcasting professional football and college football games as well as hosting sports talk radio shows in Denver and Las Vegas.

About James SalinasSalinas is one of the most successful sports betting contest winners in history, having earned over $1 million in prize money during the past few seasons. In 2015 Salinas won the largest NFL Sports Betting Contest in the world, the Westgate Resorts Super Contest, and has scored multiple cashes near the top of the leaderboard the last few years.

In addition to being an avid sports bettor for more than three decades, sports have always played a large and important role for Salinas. He has worked as a reporter and editor for the Rocky Mountain News sports desk, coach and mentor with the Denver Nuggets' Night Moves youth basketball gang prevention program, and most recently as Director of Recreation for the City and County of Denver.

About VSiN VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn, VSiN.com, and the free VSiN app.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

