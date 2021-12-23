VSBLTY NAMES GARY A. GIBSON CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has named Gary A. Gibson as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Gibson brings to VSBLTY more than 20 years of innovation-driven new product development—from concept to scale—under aggressive time-to-market. He has led global teams to develop software and hardware platforms across cloud, mobile, telecommunications and IoT, while delivering novel solutions spanning multiple disciplines, including the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

Prior to joining VSBLTY, Gibson served as CTO of Saint Petersburg-based 5x5 Technologies, Inc. He created the firm's technology vision and led profitable operations from negative to +27 percent margins through benchmarking, workflow optimization and disciplined execution, and then laid the groundwork for an additional 35 percent improvement.

Previously he spent 11 years as CTO of San Diego-based VirtualMetrix, Inc., where he created the firm's technology vision, led roadmap and product definition, defined solution architectures and drove execution for the company's four product lines. He also directed six new product developments.

He was graduated from the University of California, San Diego, with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Gibson holds 12 U.S. patents and has authored and taught graduate-level courses on Computer System Architecture, Processor Architecture, Embedded Systems, Networking, Operating Systems, Microkernels, and Virtualization.

In announcing Gibson's appointment, VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, "We are excited to welcome Gary to our top management team. He has earned a reputation for a product development philosophy of relentless innovation and improvement on behalf of customers. Gary joins the company at a strategic time as VSBLTY is primed to expand our global footprint and advanced technology in the retail and security industries. Gary succeeds Tim Huckaby, our current CTO who has tendered his resignation effective December 17, 2021. Tim played a pivotal role in the technical leadership and vision at VSBLTY, and we would like to thank him for his contributions to VSBLTY's growth. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

