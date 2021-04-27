VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE SIGN MOU TO MARKET AI-ENABLED INTELLIGENT CAMERAS & SOFTWARE TO LARGE CUSTOMERS WORLDWIDE

Philadelphia, PA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, and Taiwan-based Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TWSE:2374) today announced the signing of a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will enable the two companies to work more closely together to target large customers worldwide. Ability has been providing best-in-class ODM/OEM solutions for input digital imaging devices since its founding in 1965.

VSBLTY and Ability are already cooperating in joint projects. Recently they co-developed a first-of-its-kind high resolution camera with self-contained inference logic, which can be used in retail and "Smart City" applications. The camera is the first to be developed and deployed that is able to integrate multiple Intel algorithms to run simultaneously directly on the edge. Those Ability intelligent cameras, powered by VSBLTY technology, currently are being deployed to improve public safety in Benito Juarez, a borough of Mexico City.

The MOU establishes a list of proposed business terms between the two companies and continues until April 2024. The objective of the MOU is for the two companies to collaborate to identify, pursue and supply video cameras with Edge compute capability and video-as-a-service offerings based on artificial intelligence to customers seeking to improve security and/or requiring advanced retail AI-enabled analytics. By increasing their strong system integrator relationship, Ability and VSBLTY expect to drive demand for computer vision projects, particularly within Smart Retail, Smart Cities and security projects.

"Because VSBLTY and Ability already have a successful—and mutually profitable—history of working together, we will be targeting large scale customer opportunities such as government agencies, multi-national corporations as well as large facilities and enterprises that have need for Intel-based video cameras, application software and support services," VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said. "Our teams are compatible, our cultures are similar and the opportunities are limitless," Hutton added.

Jonny Wu, Senior Director, Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd., said, "All of us at Ability are excited to work more closely with the talented group at VSBLTY. While each company is independently successful, we have already proved that together we can achieve higher profitable plateaus. There is a growing global market for IOT deployments and our state-of-the-art cameras. We are enthusiastic about what the future holds for us."

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY ( www.vsblty.net )

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. ( http://www.abilitycorp.com.tw/html/product_system.php )

Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TWSE:2374) was founded in 1965 and is based in Taiwan. With the core competency in the design, integration and volume manufacturing capabilities, Ability has been providing best-in-class ODM/OEM solutions for input digital imaging devices since its founding. Ability's product portfolio includes digital still cameras (DSC), wearable cameras, action cameras, dash cameras, security cameras and the latest AI-enabled smart cameras that are present in more and more applications in the growing world of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The powerful edge computing capabilities of these smart cameras are being utilized in various market segments. With the combined expertise in camera hardware and AI-centric applications, the company is bringing smart AI solutions to OEM/ODM customers around the world.

CONTACT: Jonny Wu, Senior Director, #+886-2-8522-9788 #2325

Jonny.wu@abilitycorp.com.tw

LINDA ROSANIOVSBLTY, INC609-472-0877LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET