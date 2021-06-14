Vroom, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) ("Vroom") today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Vroom also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes.

The final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion price, interest rate and certain other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. When issued, the notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Vroom, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on July 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Vroom will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Vroom's election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to a partial redemption limitation), for cash at Vroom's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after July 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Vroom's common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Vroom intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, expansion of its proprietary logistics operations, increased resources in its customer experience team, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Vroom may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, Vroom does not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

The offer and sale of the notes and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the notes and any such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Vroom, Inc.

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to the proposed offering. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Vroom undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

