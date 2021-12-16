Vroom Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles (the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Thomas Shortt as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 3, 2022.

Since 2018, Mr. Shortt has served as Senior Vice President at Walmart, where he developed a comprehensive ecommerce supply chain strategy and led improvements through advanced analytics, processes, and systems. Prior to his time at Walmart, he held senior leadership roles overseeing supply chain, fulfillment and logistics, with an emphasis on change management and business transformation, at Home Depot, ACCO Brands, Unisource, Fisher Scientific and Office Depot.

As Chief Operating Officer, which is a new role at Vroom, Mr. Shortt will report to CEO Paul J. Hennessy and lead key supply chain and cross-functional operations, including acquisitions, reconditioning, logistics, sales-support, customer experience and growth operations.

Mr. Hennessy commented, "Tom is a transformational leader and proven change agent with deep experience in supply chain and logistics management. As an innovative and seasoned executive who relies on data and analytics to drive execution, I am confident Tom will be a tremendous asset as we continue to manage our growth, scale our operations, execute our strategic plan, and pursue our path to profitability. I am delighted to welcome Tom to the Vroom team."

"I am excited to join the Vroom team as COO and look forward to using my experience in supply chain management and business transformation to help Vroom build on its success, execute its growth plan and drive operational improvements across the organization," said Mr. Shortt.

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used cars. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the car buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of used cars, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.

