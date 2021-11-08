VR Social Platform Polygon World VR Is About To Open EA Beta

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon World VR was independently developed by the Hangzhou Virtual Human Technology team. One of the most attractive features of this product is cross-platform VR social interaction which supports mobile phones, PC, VR social experiences. The beta version will be released in the near future, and about 500 players with VR devices (Oculus Quest2) will be invited to join the early test.

Hangzhou Virtual Human Technology was established in March 2020, with members from all over the world and major game companies. Our company mainly focuses on the development of VR&AI technology and entertainment products. The company is looking for angel investment, welcome partners who are interested in VR and AI industry to contact us.

The beta version opens up two cities: Hangzhou and Singapore. The city environment has a time system which means the sun and sky will change between day and night. Compared with the Demo version, the city scene has been greatly optimized with a brighter and spacious city environment and a simpler UI.

We created new gameplay: Battle Royale. Experience VR battle royale in a polygon world that is completely different from traditional PC games. Survive to the end in an abandoned island and win the crown!

The Polygon World VR EA beta is about to launch, more cities and device support will gradually be available in subsequent versions.

Visit our official website: https://polygonworldvr.com/

Please join our discord for further updates and chat with our teams! Discord link: https://discord.gg/dSZV64aE

Please join our Facebook group for the further updates and news! https://www.facebook.com/groups/555165802238014

Want to know more about Polygon World VR? Watch the Trailer on our official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9R12pvEX_7XZpLhnkNEZTg

Media Contact: Zhili Ni 323163@email4pr.com 8613757137867

