VPR Brands Has Filed Multiple New Lawsuits To Enforce Its Intellectual Property Rights

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC: VPRB): VPR Brands is a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD). The company owns Intellectual Property which is one of the original Patents filed for electronic cigarette technology. This Patent dates back to 2009 and includes independent claims covering electronic cigarette products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone. The sensor turns the battery on and off, and covers auto-draw, button less e-cigarettes, cigalikes, pod devices and vaporizers using an airflow sensor. The technology is covered under electronic cigarette utility patent US 8205622.

"Just this week we have filed Three additional lawsuits which brings the total to Six with many more expected and likely as almost every company in the vape space has at least one product which uses the Patented "auto draw" technology." said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. "We will be aggressively pursuing every company infringing on our patent no matter how small or how large they maybe."

VPR Brands along with SRIPLAW has started to identify and notify over 50 of the leading companies. These companies were prioritized, based on sales volume and popularity. Most recently VPR Brands LP and its legal team, headed by Joel B Rothman of SRIPLAW, have filed litigation against Three more of the companies.

VPR Brands, LP v. Monq, LLC in Tennessee VPR Brands LP v. B&G Trading LLC D/B/A Vapor Tech in Arizona VPR Brands, LP v. Lightfire Holdings LLC in Florida

These are in addition to previous suits filed;VPR Brands, LP v. Jupiter Research, LLC in ArizonaVPR Brands, LP v. Cool Clouds Distribution, Inc. in California VPR Brands, LP v. XL Vape in California

"We want to make sure VPR Brands Patent which is valid until 2030 is enforced and our Intellectual property rights are protected. We intend to send a clear message to the industry that we mean business and of course, as they say, "business is business" it's nothing personal, in the end its just business". Said Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

Corporate Communications: kevin.frija@vprbrands (954) 715-7001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpr-brands-has-filed-multiple-new-lawsuits-to-enforce-its-intellectual-property-rights-301240791.html

SOURCE VPR Brands, LP