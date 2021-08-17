VPG To Participate In Investor Conferences In September 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) - Get Report, a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021; VPG will only be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at this conference.

Sidoti Fall Smallcap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

For more information about presentation times, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the corporate access coordinators at the respective conferences, or email Steve Cantor at VPG's investor relations department at info@vpgsensors.com.

For additional information regarding these events or other VPG investor relations activities, please see http://ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPGVishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

For Investors:For more information, please contact: VPGSteve Cantor, 781-222-3516 info@vpgsensors.com