Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Nancy Vitale To Its Board Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) - Get Report, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced the addition of Nancy Vitale as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective as of September 15, 2020. Ms. Vitale brings more than 25 years of experience to Voyager's Board, with deep expertise in human resources. She is a former Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nancy to our Board," said Andre Turenne, President and CEO of Voyager. "Nancy's accomplished background in helping organizations thrive by focusing on a strong patient-centric culture and employee wellbeing will be enormously valuable as we continue to grow Voyager."

Since leaving Genentech, in 2019, Ms. Vitale co-founded and continues to co-manage Partners for Wellbeing, LLC., a boutique human resources consulting firm. Prior to her 13-year tenure at Genentech, Ms. Vitale held senior human resources roles at Procter & Gamble Company and CIGNA. Ms. Vitale earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Goizueta Business School of Emory University.

"I'm delighted to join Voyager's Board of Directors," Ms. Vitale commented. "The company is led by an outstanding team and I'm highly compelled by Voyager's mission to deliver life-changing medicines for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. I look forward to working with other members of the Board and contributing to this important mission."

Ms. Vitale will also serve as a member of the Board's Compensation Committee.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases. For more information on Voyager Therapeutics, please visit the company's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

