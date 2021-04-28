Voyager Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations At The American Society Of Gene And Cell Therapy Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24 th Annual Meeting taking place virtually on May 11-14, 2021. Oral presentations include the first reporting on the company's novel capsid technology.

The ASGCT abstracts are now available at https://www.asgct.org/, with full meeting content available for 30 days for registered attendees.

Details for the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: RNA-driven Evolution of AAV Capsid Libraries Identifies Variants with High Transduction Efficiency in Non-Human Primate Central Nervous System Session: Novel AAV Capsids for Brain, Eye and Muscle Tissues Date/time: May 11, 2021, 5:45-6:00 p.m. ET Abstract number: 51

Title: Efficacy of a Vectorized Anti-Tau Antibody Using Systemic Dosing of a Blood Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsid in Mouse Models of Tauopathies Session: Preclinical Gene Therapy for Neurologic Disorders II Date/time: May 12, 2021, 7:00-7:15 p.m. ET Abstract number: 105

Title: Separation of Empty Capsids from Full Capsids for AAV Gene Therapy Using a Flow Through and Step Elution Approach Session: Lentivral Vector Manufacturing Date/time: May 14, 2021, 1:45-2:00 p.m. ET Abstract number: 228

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Developing an AAV Delivered Gene Therapy for Chronic Pain through Inhibition of NaV1.7 Expression Session: Neurologic Diseases Date/time: May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET Abstract number: 548

Title: Ultrafiltration Behavior of Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors (AAVs) in Gene Therapy: Process Considerations for High Concentration UF/DF Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing Date/time: May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET Abstract number: 835

Title: Expression of AAV Rep78 and Rep52 from Distal Baculovirus loci for Production of Gene Therapy Vectors: Proof-of-Concept and Initial Optimization Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing Date/time: May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET Abstract number: 847

Details for the digital presentations are as follows:

Title: Increasing Baculovirus/Sf9 Platform Productivity by Developing a Fed-Batch Production Process Date: May 11-14, 2021 Abstract number: 845

Title: Characterizing the Impact of Shear on SF9 Cells Used in the Baculovirus Expression System for Recombinant AAV Gene Therapy Vector Production Date: May 11-14, 2021 Abstract number: 856

Voyager is also presenting an Industry Sponsored Symposium titled "Advancing AAV Gene Therapy for CNS Disease," scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The symposium will feature the following speakers and presentations:

David Schaffer, Ph.D.: "Building a Better AAV Capsid for CNS Gene Therapies"

Guangping Gao, Ph.D.: "Optimizing the Transgene for AAV CNS Gene Therapies"

Mark Richardson, M.D., Ph.D.: "Evolving Approaches to Direct Delivery of AAV CNS Gene Therapies"

