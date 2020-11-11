Voyager Digital Wins The People's Choice Award At The 6th Annual 2020 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards

- Company Also Scheduled to Present at The Benchmark Company's 9th Annual Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on November 18, 2020 -

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to invest in crypto assets, today announced the Company has been awarded The People's Choice Award at the 6 th annual 2020 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards.

"We are honored to receive this award as it reflects votes from our loyal user base and followers. Since our entry into the crypto marketplace, we have been focused on building the best agency broker platform for trading crypto assets, with an easy-to-use, commission free structure. With our smart order routing technology securing the best execution on trades on over 50 digital assets and our industry leading interest offering on 22 of these assets, Voyager continues to deliver the best customer cryptocurrency investing experience, and this award recognizes that," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager.

Mr. Ehrlich added, "As such, we will continue to focus our efforts on enhancing our platform in 2021, with international expansion and additional product offerings on the horizon. Our advisory relationship with NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is helping educate investors about the ability to earn up to 9.5% interest on their assets. This, combined with recognition from industry leaders such as Benzinga, positions Voyager to continue delivering an exceptional investing platform for our loyal users."

Additionally, Voyager announced its participation in The Benchmark Company's upcoming 9th Annual Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on November 18, 2020. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please click here to register for the conference or contact Vince Curatola -Director of Corporate Marketing Services at vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

