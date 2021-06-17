Voyager Digital Sponsors First Nascar Driver And Race Car Paid Fully In Crypto

CSE: VYGROTCQB: VYGVFBorse Frankfurt: UCD2

Sponsored #4 Car Driven by NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Landon Cassill

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) is pleased to announce an agreement with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to be the first primary sponsorship of a NASCAR race car paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrency led by Litecoin (LTC) and the Voyager Token (VGX). The sponsored car is fielded by JD Motorsports and driven by NASCAR driver Landon Cassill during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

" Landon Cassill's focus and determination on the race track translates across everything he does, which is why we're honored to partner with him in this season's Xfinity Series," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager. "Landon also shares our vision of widespread crypto adoption, and we're proud to be the first company to secure a primary NASCAR sponsorship completely with crypto. Through innovation, Voyager continues to demonstrate crypto's multiple use cases, from being a valuable and efficient form of payment, to an investment asset class fuelling a new technology revolution."

Cassill will be racing the #4 car customized with a full Voyager-branded car wrap. The vehicle will be driven in 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season across 16 states, the first of which will be on June 19, 2021 at the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway, broadcast live on NBCSN at 3:30pm ET.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Voyager because they make it simple for anyone to participate in the crypto market," said Cassill. "The Voyager platform offers a vast selection of coins on which to buy and earn interest, giving everyday investors access to wealth-building opportunities. Crypto is changing the game for so many people, and is the reason I've accepted this sponsorship 100% in cryptocurrencies and will be representing Voyager this season."

"For Litecoin (LTC) to be used as payment to sponsor Landon Cassill is exciting and a validation of LTC's original purpose," stated Litecoin's creator and Managing Director of the Litecoin Foundation, Charlie Lee. "Landon has been a strong supporter of Litecoin and cryptocurrencies for a number of years, and this landmark deal shows the growing reach of the Litecoin community into the professional sports world and, eventually, beyond."

For the full list of this season's Xfinity races, visit: https://www.nascar.com/nascar-xfinity-series/2021/schedule/ .

To learn more about trading and earning interest on crypto assets on the Voyager platform, visit https://www.investvoyager.com/ .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager platform provides customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

