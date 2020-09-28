Voyager Digital Announces The Listing Of Its 50th Digital Asset And 10th DeFi Asset, Extending The Largest Selection Of Assets In The United States By An Agency Broker

CSE: VYGROTCQB: VYGVFBorse Frankfurt: UCD2

Company Anticipates Quarter-over-Quarter Revenue Growth of almost 200% for Fiscal First Quarter 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the addition of its 50th digital asset and 10th Decentralized Finance Token, Decentraland MANA, to its commission-free crypto trading platform.

Voyager will continue to list more digital assets, especially focused on DeFi tokens, to offer customers the most robust destination to buy, hold and earn cryptocurrency in a simple and easy to use interface. Voyager recently listed and supports transfers for leading DeFi projects, Uniswap (UNI), UMA (UMA), yearn.finance (YFI), Band Protocol (Band), Kyber Network (KNC) and Polkadot (DOT), and has plans to continue adding tokens to the platform to accelerate DeFi growth.

"We're proud to reach this important milestone of now supporting 50 digital assets, which we believe is the broadest selection of digital assets on one platform available to consumers," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager Digital. "Voyager now also offers interest with no lockups or minimums on 17 coins, cementing Voyager as the premiere crypto destination in the U.S., and soon to be international. As we continue to enhance our platform, we are seeing significant adoption by new and existing users. This is evidenced by our strong trading metrics and revenue growth, with the fiscal quarter's anticipated revenues expected to exceed $2 million as previously announced, representing a 200% increase from the previous quarter. With our strong business momentum and recent capital raise, we are well positioned to continue our exponential growth."

Voyager is focused on adding decentralized projects to the platform as the decentralized ecosystem gains attraction. The Ethos Wallet, soon to be renamed the Voyager Wallet, will become an integral part of the Voyager ecosystem. Voyager recently announced its intention to expand into Canada and will continue to expand its offering by bringing more traditional products to the platform in the future.

Mr. Ehrlich added, "Voyager is the number one place for customers to access the Decentralized Finance Ecosystem on an agency basis as we do not proprietary trade against our customers. Our purpose is to deliver consumers the best possible experience with the largest breath of coins and product globally."

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Financing and Concurrent Financing, the expected timing for obtaining a Final Receipt and receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals, the ability to raise the funds to finance the Company's ongoing business activities and expected financial performance and customer growth. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals including the approval of the Exchange and those of the securities regulatory authorities in respect of a (final) short form prospectus, the ability to apply the proceeds as intended, the results of business operations; the ability of the Company to acquire further customers; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

