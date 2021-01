Voyager Digital Announces Listing Of The Terra (LUNA) Token

- Voyager Customers Now have the Ability to Buy and Trade LUNA Directly with USD -

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the listing of the Terra (LUNA) Token on the Voyager platform, expanding Voyager's industry-leading offering to 57 digital assets.

"By adding the LUNA Token to the Voyager platform, our U.S. customers will now have one of the first direct fiat-to-crypto on-ramps available on mobile devices," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "Our commission-free agency broker platform is quickly becoming the most trusted and transparent vehicle for investors to buy, trade and hold digital assets. We will continue to enhance our customer-centric platform with additional offerings including debit and credit cards, margin and the listing of other digital assets."

Terra LUNA is a next-generation smart contract platform and programmable money for the internet. Terra's platform supports stablecoins that offer instant settlements, low fees and seamless cross-border exchange, and are loved by millions of users and merchants.

"Both Terra and Voyager are making crypto and blockchain more accessible for mainstream adoption," added Terra Co-Founder and CEO, Do Kwon. "Terra's focus on merchant and payment adoption will be pushing the future forward on blockchain-powered digital payments. We're excited to be partnered with Voyager, availing the power of LUNA to the masses."

About Voyager Digital Ltd.Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About Terra Terra's stablecoin ecosystem aims to make money easier to spend and more attractive to hold for users. Terra is the first (and today the largest by market cap) algorithmic stablecoin protocol in existence, supported by the Terra blockchain's native asset, LUNA. Terra creates stablecoins pegged to the world's major fiat currencies (USD, EUR, CNY, JPY, GBP, KRW, and the IMF SDR) that deploy decentralized monetary supply controls to retain value, generate stable interest, and keep transaction costs low. Terra now has the third highest number of transactions of all blockchains (after BTC and Ethereum) and is generating 13M USD in fees annually. TerraKRW today powers Chai, one of the largest e-commerce wallets in Korea, which hosts over 2 million users and generates $1.2 billion in annualized transaction volume. Investors in Terraform Labs (TFL), the group behind Terra, include Arrington XRP Capital, PolyChain Capital, Binance Labs, Huobi Capital, FBG Capital, and TransLink Capital.

