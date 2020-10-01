Voyager Digital Announces Appointment Of Lewis Bateman As Head Of Business Development And International Strategy

CSE: VYGROTCQB: VYGVFBorse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Exponential Growth Continues as Voyager Strengthens its Leadership Team with International Expansion on the Horizon -

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced it has appointed Mr. Lewis Bateman as Head of Business Development and International Strategy.

Based in Toronto, Mr. Bateman will report directly to Voyager's Co-founder and CEO, Steve Ehrlich. He will focus on building out Voyager's regulatory compliant international infrastructure in North America, Europe and Latin America, and will develop additional strategic relationships to accelerate Voyager's growth. Voyager recently announced its 50th asset and 10th DeFi asset, with plans to continue to grow the asset base on the platform.

"At Voyager, we are on track to scale our agency brokerage model - which is focused on trading, investing and earning digital assets - on a global level. Lewis brings a wealth of financial services experience to lead our international efforts and help us to achieve that goal," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager Digital. "Across the board, we are continuing to see growing adoption of crypto and moreover, growth and interest amongst consumers in our platform. Lewis's addition to our leadership team will help accelerate the international expansion of our secure and compliant consumer platform, positioning the Voyager App to be available to international customers in the near future."

Mr. Bateman brings extensive C-level experience to the Voyager team, with direct day-to-day management at stock exchanges and buy-side and sell-side organizations. In his previous roles, he has strategically structured and implemented business groups, and acted as a regulatory lead. He holds over two decades of direct financial services experience, with senior executive positions at traditional capital market firms and digital asset management companies.

"Voyager's agency brokerage platform provides consumers with an easy-to-use app and the best execution on a broad selection of assets, something that many companies in the space don't provide," added Mr. Bateman. "Voyager's management team has brought the Company to where it is today, and I look forward to working alongside this talented group to help create a global crypto powerhouse. I believe Voyager's platform will captivate consumers worldwide as digital currencies are further embraced globally."

Before establishing two asset management firms as CEO, Mr. Bateman served as Vice President of ETF Operations and Business Development at First Asset (CI Financial) and Managing Director, Business Development and Executive Vice President Institutional Sales at Horizons ETFs Management Inc. He held senior roles with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TMX), where he was responsible for introducing new global participants to the Canadian marketplace, as well as providing coverage to large domestic and international accounts and Structured Products Providers. He also has experience as a sales equity trader for Merrill Lynch (Midland Walwyn) in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and New York.

Earlier this week, Voyager announced it will continue to list more digital assets, specifically focused on DeFi tokens, and noted that strong trading metrics and revenue growth propelled the fiscal first quarter's anticipated revenues. Revenues for the September quarter are expected to exceed $2 million as previously announced, representing a 200% increase from the previous quarter.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-announces-appointment-of-lewis-bateman-as-head-of-business-development-and-international-strategy-301143523.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital ( Canada) Ltd.