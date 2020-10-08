Voyager Digital Adds Institutional/Corporate Account Offering

CSE: VYGROTCQB: VYGVFBorse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Multi-purpose Infrastructure Allows Expansion into Additional Market Segments -

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced it has added a new institutional offering to the Voyager Platform, expanding its reach to corporate treasury desks and institutional accounts, while also launching an OTC desk to add institutional accounts to the platform.

Voyager's new institutional offering assists corporate treasury desks in expanding yield for its balance sheet. Lewis Bateman, Head of International and Business Development for Voyager, will oversee Voyager's institutional business.

"We have seen increased appetite from companies looking to take advantage of Voyager's market-leading interest offerings to capture greater returns on their cash reserves, which are typically higher than returns offered through traditional banking relationships," said Mr. Bateman. "The timing was right for Voyager to add this new institutional offering as a way for our company to meet the growing demand from our consumers."

"As we continue to grow our banking, custody and trading relationships, we can leverage these offerings as a way to deliver a best-of-breed trading and investing service to those institutions looking to access the digital asset markets," added Bateman. "Upon joining Voyager, one of my mandates was to help build out the Company's institutional and international offering. With this new offering, we're one step closer to achieving that goal."

"Being a publicly-traded and regulated company in this industry, our platform offers the corporate treasury desks and institutions an unparalleled asset management solution along with the regulatory oversight they require," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "As we continue to grow our platform, adding institutional-grade capabilities is a logical extension of our business. With the recent additions of Lewis Bateman and Evan Psaropoulos as Chief Financial Officer to our senior team, we are now well-positioned to capitalize on this important client segment as our reach expands both domestically and internationally."

Just recently, Voyager announced its 50th asset and 10th DeFi asset, which makes Voyager the largest agency provider of crypto assets in the United States, with plans to continue to grow its asset base on the platform. The Voyager Platform has surpassed well over 250,000 users since its inception. The Company is constantly adding new tokens to the platform as it continues to expand its capabilities with a customer-centric focus. To learn more about coin partnership opportunities available on the Voyager platform and the requirements involved, please email: contact@investvoyager.com.

Additionally, Voyager is expanding its industry leading retail services by adding an OTC Desk for institutional fund managers. To inquire about our OTC Services, please email institutional@investvoyager.com.

The Company also announces that it has settled certain outstanding debts totaling US$110,000 by the issuance of 195,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed average price of C$0.75 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All the common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to resale restrictions expiring four months and a day following the date of issue.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

