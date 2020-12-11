Voyager Completes Merger With LGO Positioning Company With Fully Regulated European Platform

CSE: VYGROTCQB: VYGVFBorse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Voyager's European platform to commence operations in 2021 -

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade and earn interest on crypto assets, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced merger of its European operations into LGO, SAS, an entity regulated by the AMF, France's stock market regulatory authority. The merger gives Voyager direct control of the regulated entity which will allow the Company to expedite its European strategy.

"This merger gives Voyager the ability to service the 750 million European population with the most consumer-friendly agency brokerage platform for investing in crypto assets," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "We look forward to our international expansion as Voyager's growth continues on all fronts, with AUM growing rapidly and our product offering continually enhanced with debit and credit card, margin, and more traditional banking products on the horizon. We look forward to making Voyager a truly global company and having Gaspard de Dreuzy lead the integration efforts in Europe."

With the closing completed, Voyager can now finalize the next version of the Voyager token in conjunction with a token swap, allowing holders of the VGX and LGO token to exchange to the new token. The token swap is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021. The new token includes decentralized finance features such as community governance, and also advanced utility including staking with an initial 7% interest, cashback rewards on trading on the Voyager platform, debit card benefits, interest boosters, reduction of withdrawal fees, and more, all on a global basis.

"We are excited to create an improved token to bring greater utility to our loyal community. Historic holders of VGX have benefited from our rewards programs and interest boosters. Now with the new coin, holders will enjoy additional features over time," stated Mr. Ehrlich.

Voyager will issue LGO 200,000 shares at closing and up to 1 million more upon certain conditions being met, with the 1 million shares held in escrow.

Just recently, Voyager announced its 55th digital asset on its platform and that assets under management have exceeded $165 million, with plans to continue to grow the asset base on the platform.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-completes-merger-with-lgo-positioning-company-with-fully-regulated-european-platform-301190929.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital ( Canada) Ltd.