Voyage Media Raising Capital To Fund Expansion And Growth

Leading Platform Democratizing Hollywood for Regular People, and Whose TV and Film Hits Include Emmy-winning Valley Uprising and Sunrise in Heaven Sees Record Demand for New Podcast Division

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyage Media, an open platform that connects storytellers outside of Hollywood with audiences to create media and entertainment content, today announced that, based on its TV and film hits, surging deal flow, and record demand for its recently launched podcast division, it is raising capital to fund expansion and growth.

The Company's podcast division, launched earlier this year, has already scored a series of wins led by " True War Stories: Mission Report" (starring Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated Lili Taylor); " Otzi the Iceman Must Die", (starring Ethan Suplee of The Wolf of Wall Street and Remember The Titans), and the runaway hit true crime series " Let Me Tell You About My Murder".

Its pre-existing film and TV divisions has also surged dramatically, with 2 produced movies this year alone on top of the 8 movies and shows produced previously, including Emmy-winning "Valley Uprising" (starring climbing legend Alex Honnold of Oscar-winning Free Solo), and family movies "Sunrise in Heaven" (starring Corbin Bernsen of The Resident) and "Chance", (starring Matthew Modine of Full Metal Jacket and Stranger Things).

The Firm recently set up projects "Alive Day" with Hollywood powerhouse Mike Medavoy and director Phillip Noyce, and "Attachment", a psychological horror based on the self-published novella penned by David Drayer, and which will be a co-production between Voyage, Paperclip Ltd. and Winterlight Pictures.

"Managing rapid growth is an interesting and terrific challenge to have," said Nat Mundel, Voyage Media Founder and CEO. "There are so many undiscovered storytellers out there in the world, and audio drama podcasts have created an accessible way for them to connect with audiences and vet their stories for film and TV. We can barely keep up with the demand."

In alignment with its longstanding egalitarian business model that lowers the barriers that otherwise tend to prevent outside storytellers with great ideas from becoming produced - Voyage Media is raising money outside of traditional venture capital and wall street circles, and has instead implemented an equity crowdfunding capital raise ( www.wefunder.com/voyagemedia) to enable regular people to invest as little as $250.

"Imagine investing directly in a media and entertainment firm just as it's hitting its stride, has become profitable, and is now growing rapidly," Mr. Mundel added. "And simultaneously gaining access to investor perks like pitching your story to a producer, or having a podcast series produced. Now that the grand experiment that is Voyage is paying off, we want to share in that upside with a global community of storytellers and audiences. When we join together in numbers, we have the power to do great things!"

Recent Voyage Media podcast wins include:

"Let Me Tell You About My Murder," which enabled an ordinary woman with a heart-wrenching true story about her daughter's murder to reach an audience, andraise awareness of the dangers of addiction. The story already has strong interest fromfilm/TV execs and is being repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.

Similarly, "True War Stories: Mission Report" has created a path for our war veterans toshare their important true stories -- in first person -- from the front lines of WW2 and Vietnam , to today.

, to today. The oldest unsolved cold case in human history: a what-if scripted crime thriller with a twist, "Otzi the Iceman Must Die" solves the murder of the 5000 year old remains found frozen in the alps. Starring Ethan Suplee of "The Wolf of Wall Street".

About Voyage MediaVoyage is revolutionary new way to create original content for the over $2 trillion global Entertainment & Media industry. The company's core belief is that great stories can come from anywhere, and that everyone deserves a fair shot.

The platform opens the historically closed Hollywood, and liberates storytellers by providing access to world-class producers and information previously held only by insiders.

The platform's newest initiative is its newly minted audio drama podcast division and, by joining storytellers with a listening audience now joins with players in the space like platform Wattpad, and podcast studios Wondery, Gimlet Media, and others. For more info: voyagemedia.com and follow Voyage Media at: Facebook: @voyagemediasts & Instagram: @voyagemedia

