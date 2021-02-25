Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Change To Record Date For Determining Shareholders

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - Get Report ("the Fund") announced today that to meet the 10 day notice requirement of the NYSE, the Board of Trustees for the Fund has changed the record date for determining shareholders of record for the special shareholder meeting announced yesterday and tentatively scheduled to be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 to March 8, 2021 from March 5, 2021.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any common shares of the Funds. The Funds have not yet commenced the Tender Offers described in this press release. The Funds will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on or around the date of commencement of the Tender Offers, tender offer statements on Schedule TO and related exhibits, including offers to purchase, related letters of transmittal and other related documents (the "Tender Offer Documents"). COMMON SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES. Common shareholders may obtain a free copy of any of these statements and other documents when they are filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to the Funds.

