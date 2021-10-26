Voya Investment Management To Host A Webinar For The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund And Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc., will host a webinar for the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) - Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Report and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) - Get Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund Report on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature Portfolio Managers Steven Wetter and Jason Rausch. Wetter is a Portfolio Manager on the global quantitative equity team helping oversee the equity strategies in Voya closed-end funds; Rausch is the head of portfolio implementation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions where he helps oversee the option overlay in Voya closed-end funds.

The webinar will provide an overview of the funds' investment process, performance, and current market.

To register for the webinar, please visit www.voyainvestments.com/CEF. The investment team will also address investor questions. To submit questions in advance, please email VoyaIMClosedEndFunds@voya.com by Monday, November 8.

A replay will be made available on our website for those who cannot attend.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of June 30, 2021, over $253 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on Equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a "Best Places to Work" by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

