Voya Financial To Host Investor Day In 2021

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - Get Report, announced today that the company will host an investor day on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in New York City and via a webcast beginning at approximately 1 p.m. ET. During the event, members of senior management will discuss Voya's strategy as well as the company's businesses and financial performance.

Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the Nov. 15 event.

About Voya Financial ®

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - Get Report, provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America's Retirement Company®, Voya's products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $729 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2021. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World's Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

