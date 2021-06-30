VOX Network Solutions Named To The 2021 CRN® Solution Provider 500 List

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Network Solutions (VOX) announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named VOX, a leading IT solutions and managed service provider, to this year's CRN Solution Provider 500. VOX placed #338 out of 500 companies on this year's SP500 list.

CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, releases the Solution Provider 500 List (SP500) each year, ranking leading IT channel partner organizations across North America based on revenue and other qualifications. CRN's SP500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, as well as providing a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence partners such as VOX have on the IT industry today.

"I am extremely proud of the VOX team for once again placing on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said VOX Network Solution's CEO Scott Landis. "It is also exciting to see VOX's achievements over the last year recognized by CRN. The SP500 is well known for showcasing top technology organizations and we're proud to rank among the organizations on this year's list. VOX continues to assist organizations through a focus on improving processes and technology, and with our proprietary framework, we help them to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. This enables our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.crn.com/SP500.

AboutAt its core, VOX Network Solutions is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. For organizations with a focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. Our proven track record with the top fortune 250 enterprise brands have enabled our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more at http://www.voxns.com.

