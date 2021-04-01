BRISBANE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Network Solutions (VOX) announced today that it has been named Avaya's 2020 Midmarket Partner of the Year in their first year of offering this award.

BRISBANE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Network Solutions (VOX) announced today that it has been named Avaya's 2020 Midmarket Partner of the Year in their first year of offering this award. This honor is awarded based on outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to innovation while serving the midmarket. The VOX Network Solutions team demonstrated leadership with a consistent approach to optimizing business outcomes and delivering value to their clients with their consultative, business focused engagement methodology in conjunction with VOX Enterprise Lifecycle, which provides a modern framework for business transformation.

VOX NETWORK SOLUTIONS AWARDED AVAYA 2020 INAUGURAL MIDMARKET PARTNER OF THE YEAR

The Avaya 2020 Midmarket Partner of the Year award continues to recognizes VOX as a successful Diamond Partner that exceeds expectations with achievements in the Midmarket space. VOX continued to see growth with their managed services, contact center, cloud collaboration, network and security practices in the midmarket.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Avaya. Avaya provides VOX with a unique offering in the midmarket space as we continue to see growth in our cloud offerings," said VOX Network Solution's VP of Sales & Marketing Ron Kingsford. "Our experience in serving the enterprise with our contact center and customer experience solutions gives VOX a considerable advantage as we continue to focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures for our customers."

Through their Enterprise Lifecycle Management approach, VOX relies on a high-touch partnership that produces tangible results by focusing on solutions that best align with your organizational strategy and unique scenarios. Their trusted advisor role puts their customers' needs above all else, delivering a prescriptive methodology and robust success plan that will enhance your customer experience. VOX is committed to developing a healthy, dynamic partnership, dedicated to helping you prosper.

VOX is an Avaya Channel Partner who has consistently earned outstanding customer satisfaction ratings and has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to Avaya Partnership through the achievement of significant advanced certifications. VOX is an Avaya Diamond partner headquartered just outside of San Francisco, California and has offices coast to coast in the United States.

"VOX continues to provide differentiated value in all aspects of their business and continues to provide Experiences that Matter for their customers in the Mid-Market said Mike Coleman, Vice President North America Channel Sales, Avaya. "Coupled with their Overall Partner of the Year award, VOX has had an incredible year with Avaya and we want to congratulate them for the outstanding year with Avaya. We look forward to continuing to work with VOX as they deliver unmatched results, innovation and benefits to their customers. Avaya celebrates their dedication and achievements and we look forward to continued, successful partnership."

AboutAt its core, VOX Network Solutions is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. For organizations with a focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. Our proven track record with the top fortune 250 enterprise brands have enabled our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more at http://www.voxns.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vox-network-solutions-awarded-avaya-2020-inaugural-midmarket-partner-of-the-year-301260931.html

SOURCE VOX Network Solutions