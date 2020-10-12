Voto Latino Registers The Most Latinx Voters In History, Surpassing One Million Registered Voters; Raises $35 Million And Mobilizes 3.7 Million Latinx Voters For 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voto Latino, the nation's largest Latinx voter registration organization, announced that it has officially registered 1,057,090 Latinx voters to-date, the most ever in history. For the 2020 election cycle specifically, Voto Latino has surpassed its 500,000-goal, registering more than 558,000 voters to-date across the country. This voter registration number is expected to increase daily by the thousands in critical states leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, and is more than double the organization's results from the previous election cycle in 2018. Notably, Voto Latino has registered 257,294 in Texas alone, more than Voto Latino's nationwide registration total in 2018. Remarkably, this milestone was accomplished during COVID-19, thanks to Voto Latino's digital-first infrastructure and use of innovative technology-based tools.

"Our results reflect the Latinx community's deep desire to participate in this election," said María Teresa Kumar, President and CEO of Voto Latino. "For too long, our community has been ignored by the political establishment. Two years ago, Voto Latino made a big bet: invest in our infrastructure and start efforts early to meet the moment. This year, for the first time, Latinxs will be the second-largest voting bloc in the country and we were ready. We will mobilize 3.7 million to flex their muscle this November."

In addition, Voto Latino has raised $35 million, more than double its original goal for the 2020 election cycle, with a new goal of raising $37 million by Election Day. As a result, the organization has been able to step in and fill the gaps in voter registration left in traditional on-site programs, and is positioned to mobilize upwards of 3.7 million new and low propensity Latinx voters in six battleground states, including Arizona ( 400K), Florida ( 1M), Nevada ( 175K), North Carolina ( 175K), Pennsylvania ( 150K), and Texas ( 1.8M). The organization will now undertake get-out-the-vote efforts and advocacy work to ensure that this election is free and fair as the country heads into the final stretch of election season.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

