Voto Latino Registers More Than 300,000 Voters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voto Latino, the nation's premier Latinx voter registration organization, has registered 307,161 voters for the 2020 election cycle, bringing the organization's total registrations to over 800,000 voters. 77% of voters registered are between the ages of 18 and 39. 61% are women. 166,520 of the organization's registrations have come from Texas, alone. Voto Latino has also registered 21,449 voters in Georgia, 7,908 in Colorado, 18,538 in North Carolina, and 23,370 in Arizona. This cycle, the organization has raised $19 million to register 500,000 voters and mobilize 2.2 million low propensity voters in key battleground states.

" Voto Latino is now more than halfway to our goal of 500,000 voter registrations for the 2020 cycle," said María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino President and CEO. "In the face of a global pandemic, and an economic recession, Voto Latino is the blueprint for voter engagement and empowerment. We've cracked the code for registering voters during simultaneous crises and we are not leaving anything to chance. The stakes could not be higher for the Latinx community."

Voto Latino is on track to meet its 500,000 registration goal by Election Day, which will bring the organization's total registrations to over one million voters. The organization also recently launched the Voto Latino Foundation Impact Council, featuring council chairs such as Selena Gomez, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and Rosario Dawson. The Impact Council will significantly expand voter outreach, registration, and turnout efforts as Election Day approaches.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

