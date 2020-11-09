Voto Latino 2020 Election Analysis: How Latinx Youth Voters Delivered Critical Margins Needed For A Biden Victory

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, Voto Latino has registered 1,120,784 people and 601,330 voters in the 2020 election cycle alone, the most of any Latinx led organizations and more than any online-focused voter registration organization.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, Voto Latino has registered 1,120,784 people and 601,330 voters in the 2020 election cycle alone, the most of any Latinx led organizations and more than any online-focused voter registration organization. Through a targeted and disciplined campaign, Voto Latino heavily invested its $33.7 million war chest in the most important battleground states of this election. The historic number of Latinx voters that cast early votes in states like Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania played a key role in securing a Biden victory. According to the exit polling from Tuesday's election, some toplines of Voto Latino's work include:

Arizona : Biden won by a margin of roughly 47,000 votes, in large part due to young Latinx early voters. Of the nearly 325,000 early votes from Arizona's Latinx community, over 25% came from the 18 to 29 age group, making it the largest bloc of Latinx voters in the state. Nearly 78,000 Latinx youth voted early in Arizona in this election cycle; nearly double the entire 41,000 cast in the state in 2016. Voto Latino registered more than 67,000 Arizonans during this election cycle.

Nevada : In 2016, only 19,200 18 to 29-year-old Latinx youth voters turned out early in the state. In 2020, that number increased by 185% to 35,700.

In 2016, only 19,200 18 to 29-year-old Latinx youth voters turned out early in the state. In 2020, that number increased by 185% to 35,700. Georgia : Voto Latino also registered 35,000 Latinx youth in the state, where Biden led with a margin of only 1,097 votes. Overall, 54% of those the organization registered were first-time voters.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

