Voting Could Be More Difficult For People With Disabilities In Upcoming Presidential Election

Paralyzed Veterans of America launches campaign to help Americans plan ahead to ensure they are able to vote safely and independently

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting is one of our most important civil rights, but it isn't always accessible for paralyzed veterans and other people with disabilities. Paralyzed Veterans of America has launched the " Access Your Vote" campaign to help voters plan ahead to avoid problems during a challenging year.

A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office about voters with disabilities, released on Nov. 2, 2017, found fewer than half of polling locations were accessible during the 2016 presidential election. This year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, things could become even more difficult for voters with disabilities, due to added cleaning and distancing protocols, longer waits, fewer polling locations and the risk of exposure to the virus.

Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act requires state and local governments to ensure people with disabilities have full and equal access to all government-provided services, programs and activities, including the opportunity to vote. However, PVA members have reported barriers to voting in previous elections such as inaccessible sidewalks, insufficient accessible parking and long lines.

"Voting is an important civil right that our veterans have fought to protect. It should be accessible and safe for everyone, including those with disabilities, and PVA is making sure that happens. It's especially important to help voters make a voting plan in a year that's complicated by a pandemic," says David Zurfluh, U.S. Air Force veteran and Paralyzed Veterans of America national president.

PVA represents veterans with spinal cord injury and disease, such as MS and ALS, and is urging all Americans, especially those with disabilities, to make an individual voting plan now by visiting PVA.org/vote for state-specific information, early voting guidelines and a checklist for creating an individual plan.

"People with disabilities absolutely need access to their polls. This is a community of over 60 million Americans, and the only way to ensure our needs are met is to make sure we can cast our votes with reasonable accommodations safely and securely in all 50 states," says David Zurfluh.

For in-person voting, PVA recommends visiting your polling place ahead of time, so there's time to report potential problems to local officials.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

Liz Deakin LizD@pva.org202-416-7627

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voting-could-be-more-difficult-for-people-with-disabilities-in-upcoming-presidential-election-301131422.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America