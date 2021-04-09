Voters In Orrick And Smithton Choose Missouri American Water To Provide Water And Wastewater Service

On Tuesday, residents in the communities of Orrick and Smithton voted for Missouri American Water to become their trusted provider of water and wastewater service.

"We look forward to welcoming residents of both Orrick and Smithton into the Missouri American Water family, joining the approximately 1.5 million Missourians that receive clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service provided by our professional team of experts," said Deborah Dewey, president of Missouri American Water.

More than 85% of voters in Orrick and 76% in Smithton supported the ballot measures. Official results are expected in the next two weeks.

Missouri American Water has committed to making water and wastewater system investments to improve quality and maintain regulatory compliance.

"We are being contacted by more and more communities in Missouri facing water and wastewater challenges, and we have the resources and expertise to make the critical investments and provide solutions that have less impact on rates than if the communities invested on their own," Dewey continued. "We are proud to be able to provide such exceptional value to our customers."

If approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, a total of 1,118 customers would be added to Missouri American Water's footprint: 335 water customer connections and 335 wastewater customer connections in Orrick, and 225 water connections and 223 wastewater connections in Smithton.

