Voters In Garden City Choose Missouri American Water To Provide Water And Sewer Service

On Tuesday residents in Garden City voted for Missouri American Water to become their trusted provider of water and sewer service.

"We are pleased voters recognized the outstanding service and high-quality water we provide to our existing customers, and we look forward to becoming part of the Garden City community," said Deborah Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. "Water and sewer is all we do, and residents in Garden City will now join the approximately 1.5 million Missourians that receive clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and sewer service provided by Missouri American Water's professional team of experts."

More than 86% of voters in Garden City supported the Proposition S ballot measure. Official results are expected in the next two weeks.

"I am confident our residents made the right choice for Garden City," said Mayor Marc Walton. "Missouri American Water is going to make the needed investments in our water and sewer systems, which will bring them into compliance. This will allow us as a city to focus on other priorities and on the future of our community."

Missouri American Water has committed to making water and sewer system investments to improve water quality and maintain regulatory compliance.

"Garden City is like many communities across the country facing water and sewer challenges, and we have the resources and expertise to make the critical investments while keeping rates low," said Matt Barnhart, senior operations manager for Missouri American Water. "We are proud to be able to provide such exceptional value to our customers."

Missouri American Water will add 655 water customer connections and 611 sewer customer connections in Garden City, pending approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

