Voters In 21 States Can Register And Vote On Election Day

U.S. Vote Foundation Calls on Local and State Media to Broadcast Election Day Registration and Voting Option

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Vote Foundation today released a comprehensive list of the 21 states where unregistered voters can still exercise their right to vote in tomorrow's election. This includes swing states and others where close Senate and state races are underway. An estimated 13 million unregistered voters live in these states where on-site registration is available, and their participation could change the dynamic of the election.

Unregistered voters in eligible states can go to their polling place, clerk's office, or other site designated by election officials to both register and vote on Election Day. Consult US Vote's Election Day Registration and Voting chart for details.

Most states require identification to register and vote. For state-specific identification requirements and polling locations, check U.S. Vote Foundation's State Voting Information.

The following states offer Election Day Registration and Voting:

Alaska

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The United States is experiencing historic early voting turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic. As of Sunday, over 93 million Americans have already cast ballots. The turnout represents about 65 percent of the 139 million votes cast in 2016, indicating that a majority of ballots will be cast before Election Day, a first in U.S. history.

For more details about voter registration and general election questions, visit U.S. Vote Foundation.

U.S. Vote Foundation (US Vote) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c) 3 organization that works to facilitate and increase the participation of U.S. domestic, overseas and military voters worldwide through streamlined voter registration and absentee ballot request services, civic data, technology development, and access to personalized voter information services. US Vote is a leader in Vote-by-Mail Absentee Ballot Request services. Overseas Vote is the principal initiative of US Vote. Further information: www.usvotefoundation.org and www.overseasvote.org

