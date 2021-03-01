VOSS Water Hires Leading CPG Marketer To Oversee Marketing

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOSS Water announces that Rachel Chambers has been named Senior Vice President, Marketing. Chambers joins VOSS from Perfetti Van Melle where she served as Vice President Marketing (US and Canada) leading the Airheads, Mentos and Fruit-tella brand franchises. Under her leadership, brand sales grew over 60% driven by breakthrough brand re-positionings, a focus on core growth, as well as success in bringing numerous innovations to market including the recent launch of Fruit-tella to play in the growing "better for you" segment and the first new brand from PVM in the US in over 30 years.

Rachel's experience will be instrumental in reinvigorating VOSS innovation, marketing & driving sales to record levels.

An accomplished marketing leader with over twenty years of experience, Chambers has managed some of the biggest brands in the U.S. market during her tenures at Starbucks and Procter & Gamble. She holds a BA in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, as well as an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Glenn Hartman, CEO of VOSS Water, shared: "We are delighted to have Rachel join our team as we elevate the talent in our company. We are confident that her experience and talent will be instrumental in reinvigorating the VOSS innovation and marketing plans driving sales to record levels."

ABOUT VOSS WATER

Known worldwide for its uniquely beautiful bottle design, VOSS is truly special because of what is on the inside. From our naturally pure, crisp, refreshing still and sparkling waters to vibrantly flavored sparkling and a line of VOSS+ beyond hydration product innovations including VOSS+ Aquamin, VOSS+ Vitamin D, and VOSS+ Collagen, VOSS boasts a range of premium products that can be incorporated into your every day. VOSS is celebrated globally in over 50 countries and is available throughout continental Europe, U.K., U.S., Australia, Canada & Mexico.

