Vosker Announces The Appointment Of Elina Tea As Chief Financial Officer

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vosker, a global leader in cellular-enabled remote area monitoring technologies is pleased to announce today the nomination of Elina Tea as Chief Financial Officer.

Elina brings to Vosker a wealth of experience in finance, strategy, and corporate development from various industries, including telecommunications, engineering and construction and financial services. Most recently, Elina served as Vice-President, Corporate Development at Cogeco, where she had a leadership role in its significant strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives. Previously, she had held strategic roles notably at SNC-Lavalin, as Vice-President Business Transformation in the Office of the President. She started her career in investment banking and corporate advisory services at RBC Capital Markets and Ernst & Young, respectively. Elina holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Finance and Accounting concentrations, from McGill University, as well as a CFA designation.

"In Elina, we have found a passionate, self-driven and strategic leader. We are very happy to have her join our venture "said Yan Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of Vosker. "Elina is a seasoned executive with experience in finance, M&A and strategy, which will be leveraged in structuring our next phases of growth. We have ambitious goals for the business and with Elina we will define the financial strategy required to support our expansion plans within the security, wildlife and other verticals, as well as other geographical markets."

Elina Tea commented:" I am very excited to join this brilliant team of entrepreneurs who have created a fast-growing, innovative technological industry leader, with continued growth prospects. Vosker has built a great platform for the future, and I look forward to the opportunity to lead the finance team and help shape the financial strategy required to bring this business to the next level."

About Vosker

At Vosker, we're proud to be one of the premier providers of solar-powered and cellular-enabled monitoring technology on the planet. Whether you want to keep a close eye on your lake house, or your company wants to secure its sites, we provide the tools to make you see further. People use Vosker's technology every day to take millions of photos and videos of remote places in over 50 countries.

Founded in 2018, in Victoriaville, Quebec, our main products and services are marketed under the Spypoint and Vosker brands. We are able to push the boundaries of what is possible thanks to our 400 talented employees.

