Vortic Watch Company Donates $25,000 To Non-Profit Veterans Watchmaker Initiative

Veterans Watchmaker Initiative announces the donation will be used to build a new service center, named the R.T. Custer Vortic Building in honor of the co-founder.

ODESSA, Del., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortic Watch Company presented $25,000 to non-profit, Veterans Watchmaker Initiative, the only technical school in the U.S. dedicated to disabled veterans and the industry need for professional watchmakers. The donation comes from proceeds of Vortic's 2019 Military Edition watch sales, the company's first limited edition, built from antique pocket watches used by aviators to aid in navigation during World War II.

"We are beyond grateful to Vortic for their generous contributions and continued support," says Sam Cannan, founder of Veterans Watchmaker Initiative. "With this donation, we will be able to continue to provide veterans with the training necessary to repair timepieces and restore their own dignity of purpose."

As part of the presentation held in Odessa, Delaware, VWI revealed the plans for a new service center dedicated in honor of Vortic's co-founder, R.T. Custer, and unveiled a plaque officially naming the structure the R.T. Custer Vortic Building.

"VWI turned the tables on us with the surprise dedication," says Custer, "I'm humbled to be a part of an organization that is paving the way for future watchmakers and provides an invaluable service to our veterans. I'm excited for what the future holds for VWI and am thankful to be a small part of their success."

VWI expects the new service center to be complete by the fall of 2020. In continuation of the partnership, Vortic, which is based in Fort Collins, Colorado, will launch this year's Military Edition on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020, and again pledges to donate $500 from the sale of each watch to VWI.

To learn more about Vortic Watch Company and Veterans Watchmaker Initiative and to make donations, please visit www.vorticwatches.com/military and http://veteranswatchmakerinitiative.org.

About Vortic Watch CompanyFounded at Penn State University in 2013, Vortic Watch Company preserves American history one watch at a time. Most antique American pocket watches today are scrapped for precious metal value of their gold or silver cases. Vortic instead salvages, restores and transforms those pieces of American history into unique wristwatches. Each and every timepiece is one of a kind, and built by hand in the Fort Collins, Colorado workshop.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vortic-watch-company-donates-25-000-to-non-profit-veterans-watchmaker-initiative-301118189.html

SOURCE Vortic Watch Company