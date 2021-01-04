Vortex Somm Aerating Wine Dispenser "Eye Catching Elegant Wine Aeration" By Vinotive

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinotive, LLC, is proud to announce the latest addition to their lineup of professional quality wine products that include the popular Vinaer 7-in-1 Wine Aerator and Vincadi® Wine Gift.

The Vortex Somm Aerating Wine Dispenser is an elegant way to serve wine and all kinds of other beverages, an eye-catching tabletop conversation piece, sure to be a hit while entertaining at home.

Aerate and serve a whole bottle of wine.

Glass decanter with rain filtration on top that aerates wine as you pour it.

Gravity-fed valve at bottom of decanter vessel allows for easy serving - simply lift the valve upwards to effortlessly fill a glass.

Stainless-steel frame provides a modern stylish foundation and elegant display.

Holds a standard 750ML bottle of wine +, 1liter total capacity

Create your own sangria, mix fabulous cocktails, serve delicious mimosas, infused waters and much more.

Thoughtful construction - Made of durable borosilicate glass, stainless steel and silicone.

The Vortex Somm Aerating Wine Dispenser is filled by allowing wine to pass through the "rain filter" which effectively aerates the wine releasing the bouquet on its way into the decanting vessel beneath, simply slide up the specially designed stainless-steel gravity fed valve, and a glass of wine is served within seconds. Your guests can simply help themselves. An elegant way to serve wine and all kinds of other beverages, an eye-catching tabletop conversation piece, sure to be a hit while entertaining at home. Removing the rain filter top, offers the perfect vehicle in which to blend and create your own style of wine, cocktail or infused water.

Created in partnership with award winning designers Menke & Vagnby. The Vortex Somm Aerating Wine Dispenser by Vinotive makes the ideal gift for anyone who enjoys wine and appreciates a professional quality and elegant home entertaining accessory.

About Vinotive:

Vinotive designs and creates innovative wine accessories where form, function and style are of high priority. Vinotive products can be found in use and for sale at wineries, wine tasting rooms, restaurants, gourmet stores and specialty gift stores throughout North America.

