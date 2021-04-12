Vornado Releases 2020 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO) - Get Report announced today that it released its 2020 Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") report.

This report is the twelfth annual report which highlights Vornado's industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability and provides key metrics on the Company's ESG priorities. Vornado's accomplishments in 2020 include top scores and an "A" designation for disclosure by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB); being honored for the 11th consecutive year as a Leader in the Light by the National Association for Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT); being recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2020, with the Sustained Excellence distinction; earning the Viral Response Module distinction from Fitwel for its COVID-19 response; and receiving the 2020 Leadership Award from the United States Green Buildings Council (USGBC). Vornado is a signatory of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and has reported ESG data in accordance with the metrics codified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Our report, along with expanded information on Vornado's ESG programs, can be found on the Company website located at www.vno.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

