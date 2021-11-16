Vornado Completes $950 Million Refinancing Of 1290 Avenue Of The Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO) - Get Vornado Realty Trust Report announced today that it has completed a $950 million refinancing of 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 2.1 million square foot Class A Manhattan office building. The interest only loan bears a rate of LIBOR plus 1.51% (currently 1.60%) in years one to five, increasing .25% in both years six and seven. The loan matures in November 2028, as fully extended.

The loan replaces the previous $950 million loan that bore interest at a fixed rate of 3.34% and was scheduled to mature in November 2022.

Vornado owns a 70% controlling interest in the partnership that owns the building and has sole decision-making authority.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

