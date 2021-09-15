VORAGO Technologies Announces 4-channel Rad-Hard Latch-up Monitor IC Solution, Now Sampling

VORAGO Technologies continues to push innovation boundaries with this small-footprint, single-chip, multi-channel latch-up monitoring solution with unmatched radiation performance of up to 200 krad (Si) TID. This product is the ideal solution for protection of sensitive semiconductor devices exposed to extreme environments.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VORAGO Technologies ( https://voragotech.com) today announced the first product in a new line of radiation-hardened protective devices, the VC91200, a superior latch-up monitor IC. Sample evaluation kits are now available for purchase.

"Latch-up due to the effects of radiation can result in catastrophic failure of devices in extreme environments. The ability to detect and prevent latch-up before it occurs is critical to the success and longevity of missions in space. We are proud to offer a fully integrated multi-channel latch-up solution that allows our customers to monitor and protect up to four devices at once."

- Dr. Hannah Moore, Sr. Manager, Product Management, VORAGO Technologies

Designed with VORAGO Technologies' patented HARDSIL ® Technology, the VC91200 was created as the ultimate space-grade protection device including rad-hardened registers with Triple Mode Redundancy (TMR) and Dual-Interlocked Storage Cells (DICE) on key register elements, with the ability to protect up to four devices at once with a single chip.

VORAGO's VC91200 includes the following features and benefits:

Latch-up current sensing of up to 4 devices

Over-voltage detection

Load-dump control

Extensive configuration setting options via GPIO, UART, I 2C

Digital timer watchdog functionality

Configurable for individual channels or universal shutdown



Configurable timeout period

Load supply range 12V

Power supplies 3.3V only or 3.3V/1.5V

Radiation-hardened with HARDSIL® up to 200 krad (Si) TID

Single-event Latch-up (SEL) immunity for all ion LETs <= 110 MEVcm 2 (at 125°C)

Soft Error Rate (SER) EDAC enabled: <1e -15 errors / bit-day

Easy-to-design development kit, with exceptional support and service offerings available

To learn more or to request a datasheet, visit VORAGO's Product Page.

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO Technologies is a privately held, high technology company based in Austin, Texas with over 15 years of experience in providing radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature solutions for the Hi-rel marketplace. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL ® technology uses cost-effective high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operation, and has created a number of solutions throughout Aerospace, Defense and Industrial applications. VORAGO has been named as one of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the US, and honored in Austin's Fast 50 List for 2020. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment. www.voragotech.com

