Voodle Wins 'Employee Engagement Solution Of The Year' In 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voodle, the asynchronous short video platform purpose-built for the new workplace, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Employee Engagement Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

Voodle's platform, available on mobile and desktop, evens the professional playing field by ensuring that all voices are heard regardless of circumstance, personal obligations, time zone, accessibility, etc. Additionally, Voodle offers increased employee efficiency, personal work-flow flexibility, and an enhanced remote onboarding experience.

"No longer are leaders, managers, collaborators, and colleagues relegated to the confines of voice and text based asynchronous communication. With the introduction of 60-second video bursts, the pressures of zoom fatigue felt by today's culture of synchronous demands are replaced by a new modality focused on connectivity, collaboration, and productivity," said Forest Key, CEO and Founder at Voodle. "As remote, hybrid, and distributed workforces become commonplace, nuance in tone, body language, expression, and environment are harder to replicate by text or static images - not to mention replacing professional kinship and the productive working session. We are so thankful for this incredible recognition by RemoteTech Breakthrough as we strive for further innovation in the space."

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Recent global events have ushered in a sweeping force of change bolstered by technology. Video has played a major role in personal, professional, and civic moments. Short video for business is the next iteration and can capitalize on the growing familiarity and comfort with the motion of recording, sharing, and consuming short video asynchronously," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "Voodle is a fresh player in this new market category and it is uniquely positioned to serve businesses by offering a product that encapsulates the entire spectrum of employee needs - from the empathetic focus of 'human connection' to the ROI-centric push for increased productivity. Congratulations to the entire Voodle team for winning our 'Employee Engagement Solution of the Year' award."

