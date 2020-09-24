Vontier Schedules Investor Conference On October 5, 2020

Vontier Corporation ("Vontier") (NYSE: VNT WI) announced today that it will host a virtual investor conference at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, October 5, 2020 lasting approximately two hours.

The investor conference and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Vontier's website, www.vontier.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

You can access the conference call by dialing 866-316-1367 a few minutes before 10 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Vontier's investor conference (access code 8589322). A replay of the investor conference will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and accessible on the "Investors" section of Vontier's website, www.vontier.com.

Vontier also announced that "when-issued" trading of Vontier common stock starts today, September 24, 2020, on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), under the symbol "VNT WI." "Regular-way" trading of Vontier common stock is expected to begin on NYSE on October 9, 2020, under the symbol "VNT." The "when-issued" trading market is a market for Vontier common stock that will be distributed to holders of Fortive common stock prior to the opening of the NYSE on October 9, 2020. Shareholders who own Fortive common stock at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to Vontier common stock distributed pursuant to the distribution and may trade this entitlement to shares of Vontier common stock, without Fortive common stock they own, on the "when-issued" market.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics, are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding Fortive's anticipated spin-off of 80.1% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Vontier, the retention or divestiture by Fortive of 19.9% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Vontier, including the respective timing thereof or the tax-efficient nature thereof, the anticipated "when issued" trading of Vontier common stock, the anticipated "ex distribution" trading of Fortive common stock, the anticipated U.S. federal income tax treatment of the distribution and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability to satisfy the conditions to, and complete, the transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the ability of Fortive or Vontier to realize the benefits of the transaction, Fortive's and Vontier's performance and maintenance of important business relationships pending closing of the transaction, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve, international trade policies and the financial markets, trade relations with China, the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the anticipated value of appropriate acquisitions and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to develop and successfully market new products, software, and services and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, impact of divestitures, contingent liabilities relating to acquisitions and divestitures, impact of changes to tax laws, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations and changes in applicable laws and regulations, risks relating to international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems, adverse effects of restructuring activities, impact of changes to U.S. GAAP, labor matters, and disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Form 10 filing on September 1, 2020 as amended on September 21, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, unless legally required, Vontier does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

